What Makes a Craft Brewery Beloved?

Is it the beer itself, the vibe, or the people behind the taps?

That’s one of my favorite topics — and one we dove into this week on The Judi & EJ Show. I told Judi and Kyle that one of my wife’s and my favorite hobbies is visiting different craft breweries around New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware… and grabbing a flight (or two).

Discovering hidden craft beer gems in South Jersey

This past weekend, we stopped by Oyster Creek Brewing Company on Route 9 in Waretown. It was our first visit — and the beer did not disappoint. Being an IPA guy, let me recommend the CRITICALMass New England IPA and the May the 4th IPA. They also had a smooth vanilla porter and a bold 13% ABV Apple Brandy Belgian Tripel that packed a punch in the best way.

The vibe was awesome too — we met some friendly cyclists who’d stopped in for a pit stop while riding the Barnegat Branch Trail on a beautiful Saturday. Great beers, great people, great conversations.

Oyster Creek Crewing | Photo by EJ Oyster Creek Crewing | Photo by EJ loading...

Cape May’s breweries blend beach vibes with bold flavors

Other Garden State favorites we’ve visited this past year include Cape May Brewing Company home of their famous flagship IPA and my personal favorite, the Always Ready Hazy IPA.

While in Cape May County, we also checked out Cold Spring Brewery on Seashore Road — with its amazing farmhouse-style tasting room — and Gusto Brewing Company in North Cape May.

From Glassboro to Ewing

Farther north, I recommend Bonesaw Brewing in Glassboro, Zed’s Beer in Evesham, and, closer to the radio station in Ewing, the longtime favorite River Horse Brewing Company, which I’ve been visiting for a decade now.

Why we fall in love with Jersey breweries

So what makes you fall in love with a brewery? I think the beer gets you in the door, the people make it memorable, and the vibe keeps you coming back.

Most of these breweries host fun community events — open mics, trivia nights, and more — that make you feel like you’re part of something bigger than just a pint.

We love our Jersey Journeys and always make it a mission to find a cool craft brewery wherever we go — sampling new brews, meeting great people, and enjoying the stories behind every pour.

So here’s to good beer, good company, and the next stop on our Jersey Journey — cheers to the craft breweries that make every pour an experience!

