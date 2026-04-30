❄️ A devastating late-April freeze wiped out the entire 2026 cherry crop at a longtime Glassboro farm

🍒 The loss means no cherry-picking season and zero income for the year

💔 Owners launched a GoFundMe to cover expenses and keep the family farm alive until next season

GLASSBORO — A Gloucester County cherry farm needs the public’s help to stay afloat after Mother Nature dealt them a terrible blow this season.

Glassboro cherry farm faces crisis after devastating freeze wipes out crop

On April 5, Rowand’s Farm in Glassboro was so excited to welcome a new season of cherry picking.

“The trees are just starting to bloom and everything looks beautiful. We are excited for this upcoming harvest in June,” according to the farm’s Facebook post.

Rowand's Cherry Farm needs the public's help after an April freeze wiped out its entire cherry crop (Rowand's Farm via Facebook) Rowand's Cherry Farm needs the public's help after an April freeze wiped out its entire cherry crop (Rowand's Farm via Facebook) loading...

Rowand’s Farm expansion plans included popular Rainier cherries

The multi-generational family-owned farm, which has been in existence for over 65 years and is currently owned and operated by Stephen Rowand, announced it planted several more acres of Radiance Pearl (Rainier) sweet cherries this year, because they are so popular.

The farm also planted more Bing-type dark red/black sweet cherries for pollination, re-planted old dead trees to keep the orchard full of productive trees, and another 20 sour pie cherry trees were in the midst of being planted, too, according to the Facebook post.

Rowand’s Farm encouraged people to check the Facebook page near the beginning of June for cherry-picking dates.

There was so much hope for a wonderful season. Then, it all came to a screeching halt.

Rowand's Cherry Farm needs the public's help after an April freeze wiped out its entire cherry crop (Rowand's Farm via Facebook) Rowand's Cherry Farm needs the public's help after an April freeze wiped out its entire cherry crop (Rowand's Farm via Facebook) loading...

Sudden April freeze destroys entire New Jersey cherry harvest

A couple of weeks later, on April 26, Rowand’s Farm made the sad announcement that the cherry-picking season would be over before it even started.

“A severe freeze lasting over 6 hours and a low of 27 degrees has killed our entire cherry crop for this year. NO CHERRIES THIS SEASON (2026). We hope to care for our cherry trees and pay our bills and survive until next season, always looking forward to the future,” the social media post read.

GoFundMe launched to save family farm after total crop loss

The farm has started a GoFundMe in hopes of keeping the farm operational until next season.

Rowand’s has been a staple in the community for decades, offering at one time, pick-your-own strawberries, but now concentrates on cherries.

“In just one night, we lost our entire cherry crop—a whole season’s work and hope for the year, gone in an instant. Farming is always unpredictable, but nothing could have prepared us for the heartbreak of seeing every cherry lost to the cold,” according to GoFundMe.

Rowand's Cherry Farm needs the public's help after an April freeze wiped out its entire cherry crop (Rowand's Farm via Facebook) Rowand's Cherry Farm needs the public's help after an April freeze wiped out its entire cherry crop (Rowand's Farm via Facebook) loading...

Rowand explained that the loss of the cherry crop and the end-before-it-even-began cherry picking season means the farm is facing a year without any income to keep it running.

All the money raised in the GoFundMe will be used to help cover the farm’s fixed expenses, such as taxes, insurance, fertilizer, mowing and weeding the cherry trees, trimming, and irrigation, not to mention keeping the orchard healthy.

“If you have ever visited our farm, picked our cherries, or supported local farming, we’re asking for your help to get through this season. Thank you so much for standing with us, supporting agriculture, and helping small family farms like ours survive tough times,” Rowand’s Cherry Farm wrote.

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $14,700 so far.

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