🚨Two Montclair men charged with crafting ISIS-inspired Halloween terror plot

🚨 Feds say the group compared their plot to the Boston Marathon bombing

🚨 FBI alerted Rowan University about one suspect while he attended classes there

GLASSBORO — Two men from Montclair, including a college freshman, and a third from Washington State are charged with plotting a terrorist attack in Michigan that was supposed to happen on Halloween.

Tomas Kaan Guzel and Milo Sedarat, both from Montclair, spent the past year planning to travel to Turkey and Syria to join the terrorist group ISIS as fighters, U.S. District Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba said in a video.

They discussed weapons, including firearms and improvised explosive devices, ways to avoid detection by law enforcement and physical training in encrypted messages.

The charges were not disclosed by Habba in the video. The charging documents were not posted on the website for her office.

"According to the complaint they pledged themselves to ISIS and were plotting acts of terrorism in our country," Habba said. "It describes a pattern of anti-semitic messages advocating violence along with images and purchases consistent with preparation for attack."

Rowan University student under FBI watch during time on campus

In a statement, Rowan University President Ali Houshmand said there was no threat to the Glassboro campus from Guzel.

The FBI notified the university that they were watching Guzel during his two months on campus, Rowan spokesman Joe Cardona said.

Sedarat is the son of Iranian-American poet Roger Sedarat, according to the NY Post.

The plot, which was inspired by the Islamic State, targeted LGBTQ+ bars in suburban Detroit, according to the Post. In an online post, Guzel reportedly compared the plot to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and a 2015 ISIS attack in Paris.

