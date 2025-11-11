🔍 South Jersey police seek three suspects tied to back-to-back vehicle thefts at a Glassboro Wawa.

🚗 Thieves struck twice in two weeks—each time stealing unlocked, running cars.

⚠️ Police urge residents: never leave cars running and unattended, even briefly.

South Jersey Police Hunt Trio After Second Car Theft at Same Wawa

Police seek suspects in Wawa vehicle theft spree

Authorities in South Jersey are searching for three individuals linked to a troubling pattern of vehicle thefts at Wawa stores in the region. The latest incident occurred early Friday morning at the Glassboro Wawa, marking the second theft in two weeks at the same location.

According to Glassboro police, the suspects—three men—arrived at the store in one vehicle shortly after midnight. Surveillance footage reportedly shows them entering the Wawa together, lingering for several minutes, and then walking out. Moments later, one man, described as having short hair and wearing a blue puffer coat, allegedly jumped into a running, unlocked vehicle and drove away, while his companions departed in the car they arrived in.

Glassboro police renew warnings on vehicle safety

Authorities say the pattern is all too familiar. The previous theft, also involving an unattended running car, took place less than two weeks ago at the very same Wawa. That earlier incident remains under investigation.

Glassboro Police Department officials are emphasizing a simple but critical reminder for all residents: never leave your vehicle running and unattended, even for a quick coffee stop. “Crimes of opportunity happen fast,” police noted on social media, urging vigilance among Wawa’s late-night/early morning customers.

How to report information

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the incidents to reach out. Tips can be shared anonymously by texting “GLASSPD” to 847411, calling 856-881-1500, or emailing Ptl. Watson at swatson@glassboropd.org.

