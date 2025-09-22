🚨Shots were fired near Rowan University’s campus early Sunday morning

🚨A person on the sidewalk was shot at from a moving car

🚨Police say there’s no active threat

GLASSBORO — Shots were fired early Sunday morning near a residence hall on the campus of Rowan University.

Glassboro police and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. in the area of Main and West streets, on the border with the school's Holly Pointe Commons residence hall. The Landmark Americana bar is located in the same location.

Victim targeted from a moving car

According to university messages to students, a person on the sidewalk in front of Holly Pointe was shot at from a moving car. It was last seen on Mullica Hill Road, driving west away from campus, according to the report.

Neither police nor the university said whether the victim was affiliated with the university.

The prosecutor's office and Glassboro police did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information on Monday morning.

