President Trump and Erika Kirk at the memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (AP)

GLENDALE, AZ — Tens of thousands of people packed the 63,400-seat State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, many dressed in red, white, and blue, for the memorial service of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, fought back tears as she eulogized her husband, saying the 31-year-old did not suffer when she last saw him. He had a half-smile on his face. She said that Charlie dedicated his life to doing God’s will and that she will continue his work as the new CEO of the organization he founded, Turning Point USA. Then, in a stunning reveal that drew applause from the audience, she said she forgave her husband’s killer.

President Trump praised Kirk as a “great American hero” and “martyr” for freedom as he and other prominent conservatives honored the political activist. Trump credited Kirk for playing a pivotal role in the 2024 election victory. “I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie. And neither now will history,” Trump said.

Kirk’s assassination at a Sept. 10 appearance on a Utah college campus has set off a fierce debate about violence, decency, and free speech in an era of deep, political division.

Jack Ciattrelli and Mikie Sherrill at the Sept. 21, 2025 debate at Rider University.(New Jersey Globe/Townsquare Media illustration))

Trump, as he often does, played a central role in the debate even while being thousands of miles away at Kirk’s memorial.

Sherrill repeatedly sought to link Ciattarelli to the Republican president and his far-right MAGA movement. Trump lost New Jersey three times, although he performed better last year than in the previous elections.

“He’ll do whatever Trump tells him to do,” Sherrill said in her opening statement.

Ciattarelli defended the president and specifically praised Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” ignoring its sweeping health care cuts and pointing to tax credits that benefited New Jersey residents. At the same time, he also tried to create some space between him and the president.

“My job is to advocate for the 9.3 million citizens of this state, and I’ll always do right by the citizens of this state, no matter who occupies the White House,” Ciattarelli said.

Home on Olden Avenue in Trenton after a fire 9/19/25 (Mayor Reed Gusciora)

TRENTON — A high school junior is dead and at least 22 people are displaced after a multi-home fire late Friday night.

The fire in the 1200 block of Olden Avenue burned seven homes and injured four people including a firefighter from Hopewell, according to Mayor Reed Gusciora. He called it a "hearbreaking day for the community"

The teen was a student at Trenton Central High School and a member of the Junior ROTC program. The program in an Instagram post identified him as Joseph Kokulo.

"He was actually going to take part in the homecoming parade today," Gusciora told New Jersey 101.5. "His uniform was hanging up in his room."

The program described Kokulo as a dedicated cadet, loyal friend, a natural leader and a person of strong character and unwavering integrity.

Rowan University (Google Street View)

⬛ Drive-by shooting near Rowan University under investigation

GLASSBORO — Details are still limited, but one person was wounded early Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting near Rowan University.

Police say the incident occurred around 2 a.m. just outside an off-campus residence hall. Someone in a car along North Main Street apparently opened fire on a person standing on the sidewalk, according to an email from campus cops to students, and obtained by CBS Philadelphia. No Rowan students were reportedly involved.

Yogi Berra (AP)

MONTCLAIR — The record has been broken for the world’s largest game of catch…and it happened in New Jersey.

A total of 11,079 pairs of players gathered on Sunday at Yogi Berra Stadium on the campus of Montclair State University to honor the legendary baseball player and Montclair native as part of a yearlong celebration of his 100th birthday.

During Yogi’s Big Catch, the 2,358 people stood 10 feet apart and played catch for five minutes, shattering the record.

There were only two rules, according to MLB.com. No rolling the ball and no looking at smartphones. No selfies or TikTok posts either. The whole point was to come together, play catch, and have fun.

The last time the record was broken was in 2017 with 972 pairs of players in Illinois.

