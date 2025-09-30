☕ Wawa opens a new Edison location on Route 1 with a big celebration

☕ Grand opening includes free coffee, t-shirts, and a hoagie battle

☕This is Edison’s third Wawa, signaling continued expansion in NJ

EDISON — There’s a new Wawa opening in Edison this week.

Grand opening event to feature a soccer great and Wawa mascot

The festivities start at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, at the new Wawa location, at 1095 Route 1, with Wawa General Manager Thomas Sottnick, New York Red Bulls alum Luis Robles, and their mascot REDD, doing the honors of counting down the moment when the doors open for the first time.

Doors will officially open at 8 a.m., with T-shirts available to the first 100 customers, as supplies last. Additionally, Wawa will offer free hot coffee to customers through Sunday, Oct. 5.

New $6 Meal Deal launches during opening parade

Immediately following at 8:30 a.m., there will be a parade with Wawa associates, also known as “Craving Tamers,” who will introduce the $6 Meal Deal campaign.

The deal includes a Shorti hoagie, wrap, or chicken sandwich, a small fountain drink, and a bag of Herr’s chips for just $6 now through Oct. 12.

Edison Police vs. Fire in Wawa's "Hoagies for Heroes" contest

The ceremony concludes with Wawa’s signature “Hoagies for Heroes” hoagie-building competition between the Edison Police and Edison Fire Departments, and an official ribbon cutting with mascot Wally Goose.

Fun, music, and confetti wrap up the morning festivities.

“Wawa is proud to open its doors to provide trusted quality products, convenience, new jobs, support, and to Fulfill Lives in the community,” according to a released statement.

Edison gets its third Wawa location

This would be the third Wawa in Edison, the second on Route 1 . The two other stores are located at 580 Route 1 and 2720 Woodbridge Avenue.

Wawa also opened a new store in Pennsville last week.

