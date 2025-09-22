Summer may be over, but it’s always a good time for a good ol’ scoop of ice cream.

Add some hot fudge on that bad boy? Ooh, now we’re in for a good time!

Nasto’s Old World Desserts, popular in Newark, has announced that they’re opening a second New Jersey location in Middlesex County.

I hope those of you in or around Woodbridge are itching for some ice cream.

Nasto’s Old World Desserts

The family-owned and operated ice cream shop has been a staple in New Jersey since 1939.

Nasto's Ice Cream Co., founded by Frank Sr. and Angelina, has evolved from a quaint neighborhood mom-and-pop shop into a leading manufacturer of premium ice cream and frozen dessert specialties.

🍦 New ice cream shop in Woodbridge

Their new spot will be at 992 St. Georges Ave. in the Cloverleaf Shopping Center in Woodbridge. An official opening date has not been announced but the owners have said it will be in fall of this year.

We invite you to visit Nasto’s… to discover why our premium ice cream and frozen dessert specialties have been beloved for generations.

Their store owners pride themselves on their authentic Italian specialties from the founder, Frank Nasto Sr.’s, hometown of Nocera Italy, according to their site

The menu includes, but is not limited to, Spumoni, Bisque Tortoni, and the original Tartufo, along with a complete line of Ice Cream, Gelato, Sorbet, and Italian Ices.

Let our products speak for themselves and experience the taste of tradition and quality at Nasto's Old World Desserts.

Welcome to Central Jersey, Nasto’s! I can’t wait to check out your tasty treats.

