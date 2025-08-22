Just when you thought the Wawa empire couldn't get any bigger, they found a way to take it to the next level. Wawa has announced they'll be opening their very first travel center.

But before we get too excited in New Jersey or Pennsylvania, let's first address where this travel center is going to be. It will not be in either one of our states.

According to the Courier Post, "The first Wawa Travel Center is set to open in North Carolina [on Aug. 28, 2025], welcoming travelers and truckers to a massive layout complete with dozens of fuel pumps, interior and exterior seating and pet relief areas."

More specifically, the new Wawa travel Center will be in Hope Mills, NC. That's right along I-95, a popular travel route for those traveling to or from the mid-Atlantic region on south.

As of now, there are no Wawa travel centers planned for New Jersey or Pennsylvania. And in my opinion, we don't need them. Here's why.

No to Wawa travel centers in NJ or PA

It's not that I don't like Wawa. Quite the opposite. It more has to do with the fact that it would be overkill.

Overkill because we already have tons of Wawa's across both states, including along popular travel routes. And the Wawa's we have are already well suited for travelers passing though the area.

If we had travel centers here, it would simply be too much. We honestly don't need too much of a good thing.

We're the "new" customers

Yes, I'm opposed to Wawa travel centers opening in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, but I'm not opposed to them completely. And I think them opening their first location in North Carolina along I-95 is genius.

Think about it. Wawa has been expanding aggressively in Florida for some time now to the point that they have more Wawas there then in New Jersey, which used to have the most. And with so many travelers every year driving I-95 from here to Florida and back, it's only logical for a Wawa travel center to appear along that route.

And North Carolina is a perfect half way point between those in Florida, and those in Pennsylvania or New Jersey. That means the bulk of those customers will be from those states, not North Carolina.

A smart expansion move

Again, this is genius. Florida loves Wawa. New Jersey loves Wawa. Pennsylvania loves Wawa. Put a Wawa travel center smack in the middle of our driving route, and we will stop.

So I stand by my statement what we don't need those travel centers here. We need them when we travel outside our area, which is exactly what Wawa has done.

