If you earn money as a 1099 worker, know that the State of New Jersey could make your income earning nearly impossible.

It's all about whether Gov. Mikie Sherrill decides to adopt or abandon a Murphy rule proposal that will make it really difficult to difficult to be an independent contractor in New Jersey.

Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey independent contractor rule sparks backlash

The deadline is Tuesday, May 5. Our friends at NJBIA have been on the front line, pushing back against this egregious overreach, which will be one more thing hurting middle and working-class New Jerseyans.

When Murphy first introduced the idea, NJBIA quickly got nearly 10,000 people to register their opposition.

There are now 24 Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature opposing this rule.

The rule would codify the New Jersey Department of Labor's interpretation of the ABC test for independent contractor status, which represents a complete overhaul of the regulations that will drastically reduce the flexibility and economy of independent contractors, and greatly add to the costs and efficiencies of New Jersey businesses.

The rule could literally put people out of business and out of work.

Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images loading...

How freelancers can oppose New Jersey labor changes

If you’re a freelance worker or someone who hires freelance workers, go to www.NJBIA.org and click the button to tell Governor Sherrill not to adopt Gov Murphy’s independent contractor rule.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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