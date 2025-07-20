It's an interesting observation, but one nonetheless. Have you ever thought about what Wawa's in other states might indicate for New Jersey?

We know exactly what Wawa means in the Garden State. Simply put, we love it. The convenience, the gas, the food, and overall experience. It's a cultural thing here, much like diners.

And up until recently, New Jersey was the leader of the pack when it came to the sheer number of locations. No other state had as many Wawa's than we did.

That is, up until now. Unfortunately, Florida has taken the lead of having more Wawa's than New Jersey. But that part's not a big deal since New Jersey still has more Wawa's per square mile.

Rather, it's where the Wawa's are popping up. It could be a sign of where those in New Jersey are fleeing to.

Now, that's not saying Wawa is going where New Jerseyan's are moving to. After all, there's a lot of research and planning that goes into opening a store in a new state.

Rather, it could be an indicator of the areas those from New Jersey are going to consider moving to. And to a certain extent, that does make sense.

All you have to do is go back to the cultural meaning of Wawa in New Jersey. Being near a Wawa would absolutely put us more at ease in a new location.

Wawa in New Jersey / Question Canva - Townsquare Illustration (Wawa logo via Wawa Facebook Page) loading...

Just something to think about when we see these new Wawa's pop up in different states. It could be a good indicator of where those of us from New Jersey are moving to when we're finally able to get out.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.