I'm going to put it on the record that I personally don't know what else is out there. Even though I haven't had a personal paranormal experience myself, there are plenty of people who insist that we're not alone.

Not just across the country or around the world, but also right here in New Jersey. And I have to tell you, I find it fascinating that there are so many accounts out there of such experiences.

In New Jersey alone there are cities all throughout the state where people have insisted they've seen UFO's. It really has to make you question if we're truly alone out there.

The 3 A.M. Theory

So this theory isn't necessarily specific to UFO's, but is a part of it. And this theory comes from a bunch of grade school kids, including my sons, who insist this is true.

Apparently between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. every night, weird stuff happens. They truly believe that that's the window paranormal activity occurs.

But it's not just ghosts or spirits. This activity can also include visitors from other reaches of space. Or, in other words, visits from UFO's.

Now, could it simply be their imaginations that this happens? Absolutely. And there have been times I've been able to dismiss some of the sounds and sights my own kids have noticed. But it doesn't change their minds that something else might be happening.

It's OK to believe

Look, I personally find it hard to believe we're alone in this world. The universe is massive and we're literally a little spec in the grand scheme of things.

But I will say this. If any activity wants to happen between 3 and 4 a.m., let it happen. Most of us will be sleeping through it anyway.

