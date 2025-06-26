It's a double win for one New Jersey college. Not only was it recognized as a great beach college for students, but it's also among the top 20 best colleges in the region.

Think about that for a moment. Not only did this particular college land among the top beach list, but it also landed among one of the best in the region. That's quite the brag for New Jersey.

And while this particular New Jersey school came in with a double win, another great Jersey college landed in the top spot overall (more on that in just a minute).

A great beach college

According to U.S. News and World Report, Monmouth University in West Long Branch, NJ, was recognized among the list of all the great beach colleges in the world. Yes, you read that right, the world.

Some of the other international colleges mentioned are Bond University in Australia, Southern Cross University Gold Coast Campus in Australia, and the University of Otago in New Zealand.

And although those colleges got recognized as great beach colleges, none of them ranked as high as Monmouth University did in terms of its regional overall ranking, which includes all colleges.

A double recognition

Monmouth University was also recognized as the 15th best (tied) in the northern category of best colleges and universities. A double win for such a great New Jersey institution.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Monmouth is "a small, private institution with a 12:1 student-teacher ratio" with "more than 120 clubs and organizations, including 16 fraternities and sororities, a surf club, and an outdoors club for hiking and camping." A great beach college, along with being one of the best in the region (see the full list of coastal colleges and universities here).

Monmouth, however, isn't the only one to land on the top-20 list of colleges. For the northern rankings, another New Jersey school made the cut for 2025.

Best overall

Although not a coastal school, The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) in Ewing also made the list among the top 20 best colleges in the region. In fact, it was the #1 overall best in the north (see the full ranking for 2025 here).

