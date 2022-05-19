Three NJ colleges among nation’s Top 40 best values, mag says

Money magazine has released its 2022 list of 623 U.S. colleges and universities rated according to best value for students and their families, and three institutions of higher learning in the Garden State check in within the top 7% of that ranking.

New Jersey Institute of Technology, in Newark, ranked 14th overall, with Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken clocking in 36th and The College of New Jersey ranking 39th.

Sixteen New Jersey colleges or universities made the cut overall, with the rest of the list headed by Rutgers University, New Brunswick, at 128th in the nation.

Money said the schools that made the list "combine quality and affordability while admitting at least 20% of applicants," offering a sortable table displaying those factors as well as full price for the 2022-23 academic year, price adjusted for grants and the percentage of students who receive those, graduation rate, and expected early career salary.

The top score was attained by the University of Michigan, at 89.41.

How did your child's school, or one they may be interested in, stack up? Read on to find out.

New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark (14th overall) — overall score 81.81

Acceptance rate: 66%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $39,700

Estimated price with average grant: $19,400

Percentage of students who get grants: 69%

Graduation rate: 81%

Early career earnings: $80,040

Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken (36th) — overall score 77.73

Acceptance rate: 53%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $76,500

Estimated price with average grant: $42,600

Percentage of students who get grants: 95%

Graduation rate: 88%

Early career earnings: $98,160

The College of New Jersey, Ewing (39th) — overall score 77.44

Acceptance rate: 51%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $36,500

Estimated price with average grant: $26,000

Percentage of students who get grants: 43%

Graduation rate: 84%

Early career earnings: $65,480

And the New Jersey rankings outside the Top 40 overall...

Rutgers University, New Brunswick (128th) — overall score 70.95

Acceptance rate: 67%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $33,900

Estimated price with average grant: $18,800

Percentage of students who get grants: 52%

Graduation rate: 78%

Early career earnings: $65,660

Montclair State University, Montclair (146th) — overall score 69.82

Acceptance rate: 83%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $33,000

Estimated price with average grant: $15,900

Percentage of students who get grants: 54%

Graduation rate: 72%

Early career earnings: $54,290

Stockton University, Galloway (156th) — overall score 69.41

Acceptance rate: 77%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $31,200

Estimated price with average grant: $21,700

Percentage of students who get grants: 63%

Graduation rate: 77%

Early career earnings: $51,730

Ramapo College of New Jersey, Mahwah (tie, 188th) — overall score 68.10

Acceptance rate: 67%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $35,200

Estimated price with average grant: $18,300

Percentage of students who get grants: 44%

Graduation rate: 73%

Early career earnings: $60,020

Rowan University, Glassboro (240th) — overall score 66.59

Acceptance rate: 78%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $35,900

Estimated price with average grant: $26,200

Percentage of students who get grants: 55%

Graduation rate: 75%

Early career earnings: $55,410

Monmouth University, West Long Branch (366th) — overall score 62.36

Acceptance rate: 79%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $62,300

Estimated price with average grant: $33,400

Percentage of students who get grants: 98%

Graduation rate: 72%

Early career earnings: $59,510

William Paterson University, Wayne (tie, 372nd) — overall score 62.16

Acceptance rate: 81%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $32,200

Estimated price with average grant: $18,000

Percentage of students who get grants: 64%

Graduation rate: 59%

Early career earnings: $51,510

New Jersey City University, Jersey City (tie, 377th) — overall score 61.88

Acceptance rate: 96%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $36,700

Estimated price with average grant: $14,800

Percentage of students who get grants: 78%

Graduation rate: 56%

Early career earnings: $46,610

Georgian Court University, Lakewood (tie, 431st) — overall score 59.62

Acceptance rate: 81%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $52,400

Estimated price with average grant: $21,900

Percentage of students who get grants: 84%

Graduation rate: 67%

Early career earnings: $46,950

Kean University, Union (tie, 436th) — overall score 59.47

Acceptance rate: 78%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $31,000

Estimated price with average grant: $18,400

Percentage of students who get grants: 66%

Graduation rate: 57%

Early career earnings: $50,890

Seton Hall University, South Orange (513th) — overall score 55.90

Acceptance rate: 78%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $66,500

Estimated price with average grant: $35,500

Percentage of students who get grants: 93%

Graduation rate: 70%

Early career earnings: $68,440

Rider University, Lawrenceville (530th) — overall score 54.82

Acceptance rate: 76%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $67,200

Estimated price with average grant: $31,000

Percentage of students who get grants: 93%

Graduation rate: 68%

Early career earnings: $56,440

Saint Elizabeth University, Morristown (553rd) — overall score 53.08

Acceptance rate: 75%

Estimated full price, 2022-23: $55,300

Estimated price with average grant: $21,200

Percentage of students who get grants: 74%

Graduation rate: 56%

Early career earnings: $45,130

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

