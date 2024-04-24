New tequila beverage launching in NJ

What are you going to do on Cinco de Mayo? Have a Corona? Oh, wait, another Margarita? What, you’re ordering from the cliche menu now?

There is a brand-new tequila-based ready-to-drink cocktail having its official launch party that day right here in New Jersey and it sounds so delicious I must tell you about it.

Forget everything you drank before. Juan, Please is a new brand of tequila-infused canned cocktails that started with their flagship flavor T.L.T., tequila, lemonade and tea. It’s non-carbonated. It has only one gram of sugar and is 7% ABV.

The guy who started Juan, Please was a big fan of Arnold Palmers. Take those and sneak in a little tequila and you’ve got the idea. Other upcoming Juan, Please flavors are Tequila Reposado Espresso Martini and a Mezcal Old Fashioned.

If you’re intrigued, and you should be, head to Pier 13 in Hoboken on Cinco de Mayo, May 5, for the official launch party. The outdoor party takes place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m..

There’s going to be a Juan on Juan Challenge, a game with giveaways, as well as drink specials. They’ll even have Juan himself (in costume of course) wandering the crowd for pictures.

Peter Flores, the innovator behind Juan, Please, says,

As we embark on the brand's journey in our home state of New Jersey, it feels like all of the friends we grew up with are on the ride with us.

Flores says his mission is to encapsulate the essence of good times, laughter, and joy into every can of Juan, Please. We could all use a double!

