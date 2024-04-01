1,000 brightly lit drones will launch from NJ park tonight

✅1,000 drones will launch from Hoboken on Monday

✅The show is to celebrate GE's division into three companies

✅They will fly higher than the Statue of Liberty

General Electric will put on a light show on Monday night with 1,000 drones to celebrate its separation into three different companies.

The drones are scheduled to launch from Weehawken Waterfront Park in Hoboken at 9 p.m. and fly in an area spanning 500 feet, the size of a football field-and-a half at a height 100 feet higher than the Statue of Liberty. The show will last 15 minutes.

The show is being produced by Sky Elements Drone Shows which did a show in November in New York.

The forecast calls for cloudy skies and rain Monday night, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Where it all started

The company announced in 2022 it would break up into three companies: GE Aerospace, GE Vernova and GE Healthcare. GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. GE Healthcare has been operating since 2023.

"It was on Pearl Street in Lower Manhattan back in September of 1882 that the switch to Thomas Edison’s first power station lit up 400 lamps for some 85 customers. It was lighting that served as the spark for the General Electric Company and all of its businesses," the company said in a statement.

The division is the culmination of years of paring by the massive American conglomerate which signaled a shift away from a corporate structure that dominated U.S. business for decades.

The company has already rid itself of the products most Americans know it for, including its appliances, and in 2020, the light bulbs that GE had been making since the late 19th century when the company was founded. Since 2016, GE appliances have been manufactured by another company majority-owned by Chinese-based Haier.

