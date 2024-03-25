⬛ NJ educator mourned

⬛ Spouses died from the same crash

⬛ Wreck involved five vehicles, police say

A longtime Passaic educator has died, days after being involved in a massive crash that also killed her husband.

Shavonn Stewart-Oliver was fatally injured in the March 16 wreck that involved five vehicles, according to Kearny Police.

Her spouse, Rhakeem Oliver, was a male passenger who died in the collision around 7 a.m. on County Road 508/Newark-Jersey City Turnpike.

Newark Jersey City Turnpike in Kearny (Google Maps)

Passaic Board of Education Commissioner Arthur Soto shared his condolences Sunday on Facebook.

“To all who knew or worked with Assistant Principal Shavonn Stewart-Oliver of School 6, we were blessed with a wonderful, caring and hard working professional who earned the respect of everyone around her. Our district, students and staff all join her family in mourning her loss,” Soto wrote, adding “Rest in peace Ms Stewart-Oliver and your husband.”

The couple’s daughter was also involved in the wreck but survived, NorthJersey.com reported, citing Passaic Mayor Hector Lora.

The family lived in West Orange, according to online real estate records.

Oliver had been a member of the Passaic Board Of Education for nearly 11 years.

She was a special education teacher for six years, according to her Linkedin profile, before she became an assistant principal in 2019.

The crash was being investigated by the Kearny Police Department Traffic Unit as well as the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Regional Fatal Collision Unit.

As of Monday, no motor vehicle summonses had been issued.

