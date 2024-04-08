Burglars hit NJ store with pricey sneakers
JERSEY CITY — Burglars targeted a store that sells high-priced, rare sneakers in a smash-and-grab incident caught on surveillance video late last week.
Jersey City police responded to the call about a burglary very early Friday around 4:30 a.m.
The business at 280 Newark Avenue, called The Loop, stocks hard-to-find sneakers that roughly range in price from $100 to $400 a pair, as seen on the store's Instagram feed.
Total value of the items taken was still being determined, according to police.
The shop owner told Eyewitness News ABC 7 New York that the stolen merchandise could top six figures — at more than $100,000.
Suspects fled the scene in a vehicle described as a dark-colored luxury SUV, partly seen in video footage shared with ABC 7 New York.
Sneaker stores in NJ, NY growing target
Pricey sneakers and athletic gear have been a common target for burglars around New Jersey and New York, in recent years.
A sneaker store in Bloomfield was struck in January, as burglars used cinderblocks to smash a glass door and made off with an undisclosed amount of merchandise, Montclair Local reported.
The same month on Long Island, a stolen BMW was used to ram a storefront, where burglars grabbed roughly $50,000 in stolen sneakers and other goods, according to NBC New York.
In November, thieves in Bergen County snatched about $7,000 in Nike pants, sweatshirts and jackets from a store in Moonachie along Route 46, Daily Voice reported.
Several years ago, a different Jersey City sneaker store was hit by burglars, NJ.com reported, as they broke in and stole a total of about $40,000 in merchandise and cash from a safe.
