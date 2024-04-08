👟 Sneaker store hit by burglars

🚔 Police called after smash and grab

💰 Stolen goods worth six figures, owner says

JERSEY CITY — Burglars targeted a store that sells high-priced, rare sneakers in a smash-and-grab incident caught on surveillance video late last week.

Jersey City police responded to the call about a burglary very early Friday around 4:30 a.m.

The business at 280 Newark Avenue, called The Loop, stocks hard-to-find sneakers that roughly range in price from $100 to $400 a pair, as seen on the store's Instagram feed.

TheLoopJC via Instagram, Eyewitness News ABC 7 NY via Youtube) Jersey city sneaker store smash and grab The Loop Jersey City (Google Maps) loading...

Total value of the items taken was still being determined, according to police.

The shop owner told Eyewitness News ABC 7 New York that the stolen merchandise could top six figures — at more than $100,000.

Suspects fled the scene in a vehicle described as a dark-colored luxury SUV, partly seen in video footage shared with ABC 7 New York.

Sneaker stores in NJ, NY growing target

Pricey sneakers and athletic gear have been a common target for burglars around New Jersey and New York, in recent years.

A sneaker store in Bloomfield was struck in January, as burglars used cinderblocks to smash a glass door and made off with an undisclosed amount of merchandise, Montclair Local reported.

The same month on Long Island, a stolen BMW was used to ram a storefront, where burglars grabbed roughly $50,000 in stolen sneakers and other goods, according to NBC New York.

In November, thieves in Bergen County snatched about $7,000 in Nike pants, sweatshirts and jackets from a store in Moonachie along Route 46, Daily Voice reported.

Several years ago, a different Jersey City sneaker store was hit by burglars, NJ.com reported, as they broke in and stole a total of about $40,000 in merchandise and cash from a safe.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ towns with the biggest increases in wealth Top 20 municipalities in New Jersey where the median household income has grown the most in a decade. The data is based on U.S. Census' American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates for the years 2012 and 2022. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Real life Sopranos spots to visit in NJ Since its debut 25 years ago, The Sopranos has lived on as a favorite among fans, old and new. While time has changed some of the New Jersey landscape, there's still plenty of spots that Tony visited, that you can, too. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt