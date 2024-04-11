More credit/debit scam devices in NJ — this time at Walmart

🚨 It's the second skimmer device found at a Bayonne store

BAYONNE — Another skimmer device has been found in New Jersey at one of the biggest locations yet.

The small devices are disguised to look like the ATM or credit card reader it has been planted on. It allows the information stored in the card's magnetic strip or chip to be collected to create a duplicate that can be used fraudulently.

They have been found at 7-Eleven stores in Cinnaminson, in nearby Pennsauken and an ATM at the Wawa in Galloway.

Bayonne police Capt. Eric Amato said a skimmer was found at Walmart at the Bayonne Crossing shopping center around 10 a.m. at a self-checkout kiosk. Police removed the device and are holding onto it as evidence.

It's the second skimmer found at a Bayonne store. One was found at a Dollar Tree Store about two miles away on Route 440 in March.

Bayonne police offered some tips to help avoid being scammed by a skimmer.

Pay with cash

Use tap to pay or the chip reader.

Use a credit card not a debit card

Use a digital wallet

Cover the keypad when entering a password

Physically check the card reader for signs of tampering or alterations

Monitor accounts for unauthorized transactions

Set up alerts to be notified about all transactions

Report all unauthorized charges immediately

Monitor your credit cards

