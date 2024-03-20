NJ man caught exposing himself to child and father, cops say

🔴 Man accused of walking while fondling himself

🔴 He exposed himself to a 13-year-old, police said

🔴 Lengthy prior criminal record

BAYONNE — A 13-year-old child saw a disturbing sight in broad daylight while walking through this New Jersey city, according to police.

The teenager was with their father in Bayonne before noon Monday when they saw a man passing by on Avenue C near 25th Street. A ShopRite and CVS Pharmacy are located at the intersection with residential homes nearby.

They saw the man was exposing himself and fondling his genitals while walking, according to police.

Police arrived at the scene around 10:22 a.m. and arrested the man.

Robert C. Crute, 36, of Bayonne is charged with two counts of lewdness and one count of child endangerment.

Prior criminal record

It's not Crute's first encounter with law enforcement, Bayonne police Capt. Eric Amato confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

He was arrested in Hoboken on Nov. 25, 2016 and charged with aggravated assault, NJ.com reported. Police said Crute, who was homeless, punched a man in the head and then stomped the victim's head into the sidewalk.

Crute was arrested earlier that year for punching another man in Bayonne for no apparent reason, according to the report.

In 2013, the Jersey Journal reported that Crute was arrested for loitering in vacant apartments.

State records showed that Crute was also sentenced to three years in prison in 2011 for theft and distributing drugs near a school.

