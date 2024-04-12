Prosecutor says 3 NJ ‘contractors’ stole over $440K from victims
⚫ Trio from NJ face multiple counts of theft
⚫ Accused of ripping off seven victims, who paid for work never done
JERSEY CITY — A trio of New Jersey residents has been accused of scamming victims out of nearly half a million dollars, through a no-show contractor company.
Jersey City residents Viral Patel and Priyanka Patel and Ramsey resident Pratik Patel, all in their 30s, were initially arrested in December.
They were accused of ripping off one business owner, who paid them $200,000 to do work at three properties, which was never done, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
Now, the Patels have been accused of stealing more than 440-thousand dollars from another six victims for work either never done or unfinished.
SEE ALSO: 140 shopping carts stolen from NJ ShopRite
They operated as Janvi Hotel Supply, which is registered to a Jersey City townhouse on Thorne Street.
One victim provided supplies to the company and never received payment, Suarez said.
The nature of the relationships between the three defendants was not immediately answered by the prosecutor’s office on Thursday.
