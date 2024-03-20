☑️ The woman stepped through the door and fell in the shaft

☑️ She was hospitalized with several injuries

☑️ The building has other safety and health problems

JERSEY CITY — A woman fell down an elevator shaft Monday when she stepped through the open doors.

Jersey City police said the 53-year-old woman fell approximately 16 feet into the basement of a five-story apartment building on Gifford Avenue. She was "awake and aware" lying on her back when first responders arrived.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of scrapes on her legs and pain in her left elbow. She was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The identity of the victim was not disclosed.

Apartment building at 11 Gifford Avenue in Jersey City

Just home from school

NBC 4 New York reported the woman had just picked up her granddaughter from school who was still on the first floor.

Neighbors captured the woman's screams for help on video after her fall as her daughter offered comfort. Others went to the basement to help the woman.

Residents of the apartment building told NBC 4 New York many of the units have mold, leaks and a lack of electricity. The elevator has also had problems in the past.

