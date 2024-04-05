Looking for flexible work? Might want to consider this NJ city

The pandemic really brought to the fore how many different ways people can “go to work.”

Working from an office, working from home and hybrid schedules are all popular ways to get the job done.

A new report says that one New Jersey town is particularly well suited for flexible work.

That town is Jersey City.

A site called Commercial Cafe ranked cities based on career flexibility.

They awarded the cities points for indicators in the following categories: flexibility opportunities, commuting & remote readiness, and career growth & economics.

Jersey City ranks 6th in the Northeast.

Here are some stats from the report:

⚫ 24.9% of Jersey City’s employees work remotely, the city boasting 1st place in the regional top 10 for this metric.

⚫ The city claims the highest density of public transportation vehicles among the 10 best Northeastern cities for flexible working (roughly 116 per 100,000 residents).

⚫ Jersey City had also claimed the lowest unemployment rate among the top 10 regional entries with 3.7%.

⚫ Jersey City had the 3rd-highest density of hybrid job listings among the top 10 Northeastern cities for career flexibility at 399 per 100,000 residents.

⚫ Roughly 8% of Jersey City’s workers are self-employed, which placed the city 3rd out of the regional top 10 for career flexibility.

⚫ Jersey City had the 3rd-highest coworking space density in the regional ranking at roughly 5 per 100,000 residents.

⚫ Jersey City has 25.5% high speed internet coverage, the city placing 5th among the top 10 Northeastern cities for career flexibility

Pittsburgh ranks #1 in the Northeast.

