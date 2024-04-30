How NJ was taken over by ‘Planet of the Apes’

Had I known this was going to happen, I might have taken off work just to see the spectacle. That’s how much of a “Planet of the Apes” geek I was when I was a kid.

I mean I had the sniffing facial expression down, I had the ape gait perfected moving around my backyard. I thought Caesar was more of a hero than Hulk Hogan, Evel Knievel and Muhammad Ali combined.

I freaking LOVED “Planet of the Apes.”

Well there’s a movie coming out called “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” and on Friday morning Jersey City was the site of a spectacular promotional event. The movie’s production company sent a promotions crew including people on horseback dressed as apes from the movie, a familiar image from the franchise.

And as you can see it looked amazing.

Insanely cool to see this with the Statue of Liberty in the background considering the obvious; the original movie’s surprise ending showing the demolished Statue of Liberty and letting Charlton Heston’s character know he was actually on earth and it had been taken over by simians.

The movie, starring Kevin Durand, Freya Allan and William H. Macy and directed by Wes Ball, was filmed in Australia. It’s being released in theaters Friday, May 10 and you can experience it in IMAX theaters as well.

It is rated PG-13, has a running time of 2 hours 25 minutes and is the fourth Apes movie since 2011’s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.”

And seriously, please, tell me I wasn’t the only one rooting for the apes when I was a kid.

