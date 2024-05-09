It was an ‘inside’ job: Credit cards stolen in NJ post office break-ins

🚨 NJ post offices burglarized

📩 Woman accused of stealing mail

💳 Found with dozens of credit cards

A 29-year-old ex-postal worker from New Jersey has been accused of repeatedly breaking into U.S. post offices and stealing other people’s mail.

Zyeama Johnson, of Jersey City, was charged with six counts of burglary of a post office.

Johnson was initially arrested in February 2023, as she was coming out of a Hudson County post office she had broken into, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

Some of the Hudson area post offices (Google Maps)

On Wednesday, she appeared in Newark federal court and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

In the month prior to her arrest last year, Johnson allegedly used a door access code to re-enter her former workplace and steal bins of stranger’s mail, according to a criminal complaint in the case.

NJ woman accused of stealing mail (Canva)

When law enforcement searched her vehicle not long after her arrest last year, they found 38 debit and credit cards, in the names of 36 individuals.

Police saw Johnson on surveillance video in each of the burglaries.

They also matched her getaway vehicle in all the footage to a black Chrysler Voyager Johnson rented in January 2023 and kept until after her arrest.

A search of Johnson’s mobile device showed messages in which she tried to sell those cards, for $50 to $300 each.

If convicted, each count of burglary carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

