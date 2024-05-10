Prison for PA woman for murdering her dad and his girlfriend on LBI

🔴 LBI man and girlfriend brutally killed in house

A Pennsylvania woman — recently convicted of the brutal Long Beach Island murders of her father and his longtime girlfriend — will now spend the rest of her life in prison.

Sherry Lee Heffernan has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the 2021 murders of 87-year-old John Enders and 75-year-old Francoise Pitoy.

Following a trial, the 57-year-old Heffernan was convicted in March by an Ocean County Superior Court jury.

Both victims shot, stabbed repeatedly

Both victims had been shot and repeatedly stabbed in their Surf City waterfront home.

Enders had been shot in the jaw and stabbed 51 times, according to testimony at Heffernan’s nearly four-week trial, Asbury Park Press reported.

Pitoy had also been shot in the jaw at point-blank range and stabbed 39 times.

Investigators have said the elderly couple, who had dated for about 15 years, was actually killed several days earlier than the grim discovery by police on Oct. 3, 2021.

Daughters cut from Enders’ will

Prosecutors told the jury the motive was Heffernan being cut from her father’s will.

In an earlier affidavit, a friend of Enders told investigators that the victim had changed his will within the month before his death, cutting out both of his daughters.

The victim’s friend also said that Heffernan was upset that she had not been hired to handle the sale of Ender's waterfront LBI home on Seventh Avenue.

At the time of the killings, the $2 million house had been listed online as a pending sale.

After the murders, the property was taken off-market.

Surveillance cameras on the Route 72 bridge very early Sept. 29, 2021 captured footage of Heffernan driving towards LBI in her 2003 Ford Winnebago, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

On Oct. 4, 2021, Heffernan was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police at her home.

She was sent to NJ just over two weeks later and then remained in Ocean County Jail.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer voiced approval for the sentence.

“This defendant will spend the rest of her life in prison. This is an appropriate sentence and we are hopeful that this brings some measure of closure to the family and friends of John and Francois,” Billhimer said in a written release.

With previous reporting by Dan Alexander

