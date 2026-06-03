🚔 A Rahway man is accused of a gunpoint carjacking in Linden and stealing a vehicle from a driver on E. Gibbons Street.

🚗 Police say the stolen vehicle was later used in a shooting that sent more than a dozen rounds toward a crowd gathered at a Linden park.

⚖️ After a month-long investigation, the 20-year-old suspect was arrested and now faces multiple felony charges, including carjacking and weapons offenses.

LINDEN — A Union County man has been arrested and charged with two violent crimes that occurred in April, including a carjacking and a shooting at a crowded park.

Rahway man charged in Linden carjacking

According to the Linden Police Department, the man, Ryan Billups, 20, of Rahway, and another masked man carjacked a vehicle in the 100 block of E. Gibbons Street.

In the early morning hours of April 15, the pair approached the car, ordered the driver out at gunpoint, then stole the vehicle, police said.

Stolen vehicle linked to Linden park shooting

Investigators also believe the stolen car was used in a shooting later that evening. Shortly before 9 p.m., Billups and the other man allegedly fired more than a dozen rounds toward a crowd gathered at a park on Summit Terrace in Linden.

There were no injuries reported.

Linden police arrested and charged a Rahway man in connection with a carjacking on East Gibbons Street and a shooting at park in April (Google Street View/Linden PD via Facebook) Linden police arrested and charged a Rahway man in connection with a carjacking on East Gibbons Street and a shooting at park in April (Google Street View/Linden PD via Facebook) loading...

Month-long investigation leads to arrest

Following a month-long investigation, Billups was identified as the suspect in both the carjacking and the shooting. He was arrested at his home on May 28 and is currently in the Essex County Jail, pending a court appearance.

Billups was charged with first-degree carjacking and conspiracy to commit carjacking, two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, three counts of third-degree aggravated assault, and one count of fourth-degree aggravated assault.

“This was a complex and comprehensive investigation, and I am proud of the officers and detectives whose relentless efforts led to these charges,” said Linden Police Chief David Hart.

It’s not clear if any charges have been filed against Billups’ accomplice.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Linden Police Department at 908-474-8532.

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