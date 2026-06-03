🚨Salem County officials are investigating the deaths of sheriff's K9s Rip and Boomer

🚨The dogs died Friday and were pronounced dead at an emergency vet hospital

🚨 Their handler has been placed on administrative leave

SALEM — The circumstances that led to the deaths of two K9s in the line of duty of Friday is under investigation in Salem County.

Salem County Sheriff Charles Miller said that the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office was notified of the deaths of Rip and Boomer who died together while on duty on Friday. The dogs were brought to an emergency veterinary hospital in Delaware where they were pronounced dead, Miller told NJ.com. The circumstances of their deaths were not disclosed.

Their handler, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed on administrative leave, Miller told NJ.com. Rip and Boomber have both been with the Sheriff's Office since 2021.

“Their loyalty, service, and dedication to protecting the residents of Salem County will never be forgotten. We honor their lives with gratitude for all they gave and the service they performed alongside our officers in the countless ways they helped protect our community,” Miller said.

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Former Gloucester County K9 Ember Former Gloucester County K9 Ember (Gloucester County) loading...

Another South Jersey K9 death case remains unresolved

The deaths of K9s Rip and Boomer are reminiscent of the death of Ember, a K9 who died while in the care of Gloucester County Shawn Layton fire marshal in 2022. Ember and Layton's own dog died while inside Layton's county-issued 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe. Layton buried both dogs in his backyard and created a ceremonial plot complete with a memorial fire hydrant.

The state Attorney General's Office took on the investigation and never released details citing an ongoing investigation that continued into the Sherill administraion and current Attorney General Jennifer Davenport.

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