NJ man accused of scamming thousands out of grieving families
🔸 NJ man accused of ripping off customers
🔸 Clients paid for headstones, never received
🔸 So far, police have 24 victims
HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A 71-year-old man has been accused of ripping off at least two dozen grieving victims for thousands of dollars over a three-year span.
Jiolio “Joe” Cincotti, of the Mays Landing section, has been charged with numerous counts of theft by deception, in connection with allegations from between October 2020 and October 2023.
Cincotti “represented himself as the owner” of Atlantic Memorials in Mays Landing, which makes headstones, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
He accepted payment from at least 24 victims who ordered headstones for family members who died — but then never delivered the items, nor returned the money.
As of Wednesday, the total reported theft was about $39,000.
SEE ALSO: Feds say NJ financial advisor ripped off grieving military families
Cincotti was reported in each case to the Hamilton Township Police Department — between Oct. 30, 2023 and Jan. 30.
Anyone with potential information related to the case was urged to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or online.
https://www.acpo.org/tips
Tips can als be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or via the Crime Stoppers site.
http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/
