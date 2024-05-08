🔸 NJ man accused of ripping off customers

🔸 Clients paid for headstones, never received

🔸 So far, police have 24 victims

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A 71-year-old man has been accused of ripping off at least two dozen grieving victims for thousands of dollars over a three-year span.

Jiolio “Joe” Cincotti, of the Mays Landing section, has been charged with numerous counts of theft by deception, in connection with allegations from between October 2020 and October 2023.

Mays Landing Hamilton, NJ (Google Maps) Mays Landing Hamilton, NJ (Google Maps) loading...

Cincotti “represented himself as the owner” of Atlantic Memorials in Mays Landing, which makes headstones, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

He accepted payment from at least 24 victims who ordered headstones for family members who died — but then never delivered the items, nor returned the money.

As of Wednesday, the total reported theft was about $39,000.

SEE ALSO: Feds say NJ financial advisor ripped off grieving military families

NJ man accused of ripping off victims, headstone orders Google Maps, Canva NJ man accused of ripping off victims, headstone orders Google Maps, Canva loading...

Cincotti was reported in each case to the Hamilton Township Police Department — between Oct. 30, 2023 and Jan. 30.

Anyone with potential information related to the case was urged to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or online.

https://www.acpo.org/tips

Tips can als be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or via the Crime Stoppers site.

http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ towns with the biggest increases in wealth Top 20 municipalities in New Jersey where the median household income has grown the most in a decade. The data is based on U.S. Census' American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates for the years 2012 and 2022. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5