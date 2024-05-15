🚓 U.S. Customs found drugs in package from South Africa

🚓 A search of the recipient's home found several guns, prosecutors say

🚓 He faces federal and state charges

SOMERS POINT — An Atlantic County man charged with possessing illegal firearms appeared in federal court on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Michael John James, 30, of Somers Point was accused of having five guns and three silencers when investigators with the ATF, Homeland Security, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and local police searched his home on Colwick Drive on Feb. 27.

He was charged by federal prosecutors with one count of unlawful possession of unregistered machineguns. A judge ordered him to remain detained in federal court in Camden on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office, James had two packages delivered from South Africa.

Customs and Border Protection intercepted the packages before they arrived at his Somers Point home. Investigators carried out a controlled delivery of the packages and searched the home once James brought them inside, according to the complaint.

The ACPO said distribution quantities of prescription pills including Alprazolam and Diazepam were found inside the home. Investigators also found "dozens" of firearms, according to the Office of Homeland Security.

Court documents said at least five of the guns were illegally owned. They included a BCI defense model MNM15 "AR-type" firearm, two Century Arms model UC-9 "Uzi-type" firearms, a PW Arms model M91/30 with a shortened barrel, a Savage Arms Fox model B, side-by-side, double-barreled, 12-gauge shotgun with a shortened barrel, and three silencers.

Along with the federal charge against James, he also faces several charges at the state level.

County prosecutors charged James with three counts of drug possession, three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, three counts of having a firearm while committing a drug-related crime, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and unlawful possession of an assault rifle.

