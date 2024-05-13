Human remains found in Galloway, NJ identified as man missing since 2011
🚨 Human remains found in June 2021
🚨 Authorities say remains are man missing since 2011
🚨 Investigators released images of a ring last year
GALLOWAY — Nearly three years since human remains were found in Atlantic County, authorities have identified them as a man who has been missing for over a decade.
Kevin Morris went missing in October 2011, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The 32-year-old man from Staten Island disappeared.
Then in June 2021, human remains were found in Galloway on South Pomona Road.
On Monday, authorities said that the remains were identified as Morris. Investigators are now looking into his disappearance and the circumstances surrounding his death.
READ ALSO: Trump 'crowd' size for NJ rally likely inflated by 200% to 400%
Investigators reached out for help in March 2023
It took nearly three years for investigators to identify Morris.
Prosecutors reached out to the public last year asking for help to identify remains found in Galloway on June 7, 2021.
They said the remains were found with a metallic ring and a silver single-stud earring. An image of the ring was released to the public.
The man was between 5'5" and 5'11" and there were signs he had surgery on his right hand, which had a metallic plate.
New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office to confirm that the remains are the same.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Average property taxes in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker