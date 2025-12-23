🚗 Road rage shooting near Stockton University left a NJ woman hurt after police say an NJ actor fired into her car.

A New Jersey actor — with credits in films and shows including “The Sopranos” — was now facing dozens of criminal charges, accused of trying to kill a victim in a road rage shooting near Stockton University.

Galloway Township Police said Ernest Heinz fired a shot into the car of Maritza Arias-Galva on Sept. 11, leaving the terrified woman partially blind for now, according to the victim.

Heinz was already charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Weapons indictment adds dozens of charges in NJ road rage case

On Dec. 3, the Port Republic resident was indicted on additional charges, many of them illegal weapons offenses, as Heinz was found in possession of rifles, shotguns and handguns.

A GoFundMe campaign for Arias-Galva has raised more than $8,000 for her continued medical care and expenses, as she has already undergone one surgery on her right eye and has a “severely injured” face.

A September road rage incident happened just off the Stockton University campus in Galloway Township

Victim says she was chased, threatened, and left with severe injuries

Arias-Galva shared her story in an update on the fundraising page, accusing Heinz of ramming her car twice and chasing her, threatening to kill her and shouting “vile insults” before firing at her car.

“Everything happened in a blur. I remember the deafening sound of the gunshot as the bullet shattered my window. Glass flew everywhere, and blood poured down my face. I managed to call 911, but my vision was obscured by the blood. I feared he would return to finish what he started. I remember hearing the voices of people nearby as I desperately cried for help,” Arias-Galva said on GoFundMe.

“Despite everything, I'm thankful to be alive. I believe God was watching over me and spared my life. This horrific event has deeply impacted me and my family. It's a stark reminder that such violence can happen to anyone, even when you're not seeking conflict," Arias-Galva also said.

Defense sought a reduced charge; judge keeps suspect jailed

In a previous court hearing, defense attorney Robin Kay Lord argued to strike the attempted murder charge, saying the incident could legally be considered suitable for passion-provocation manslaughter, NJ.com reported.

She also requested that Heinz be released to home monitoring, which the judge rejected.

Heinz has remained in custody since September.

He was next due in court on Jan. 30 for an arraignment.

