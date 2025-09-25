🚨 A road rage incident near Stockton University ends in gunfire

🚨 The victim faces vision issues

🚨 Judge orders Ernest Heinz held in custody after disturbing video evidence surfaces

GALLOWAY — The detention hearing for man charged in a road rage case that involved a shot being fired near Stockton University finally took place Thursday after he changed attorneys.

Ernest Heinz is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the Sept. 11 incident at the entrance to Stockton University. Maritza Arias-Galva says Heinz fired at her, hitting her in the nose.

The victim is at risk of going blind as a result of the shooting, according to a GoFundMe campaign. The campaign page has not updated her condition.

ALSO READ: Man stabbed to death inside Bergen County home

Maritza Arias-Galva, Ernest Heinz, intersection where Arias-Galva was shot in a road rage incident Maritza Arias-Galva (Yossie Rivera via GoFundMe), Ernest Heinz ((@perm841851 via YouTube), intersection where Arias-Galva was shot in a road rage incident (NBC Philadelphia via YouTube) loading...

Defense cites family obligations and character letters

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office introduced new video evidence showing Heinz driving to his father's home after the shooting. Heinz went inside the house with a small handgun and bullets. A few minutes later, he came back out with a red Wawa bag and took it to a friend's storage unit in Galloway.

Investigators later got a search warrant to find the items, which matched the handgun and shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.

Lord also said that Heinz has the "night shift" between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to stay with his father who is ill and in hospice care. She also presented commendation letters, including one describing Heinz as a "person of integrity, responsibility and kindness."

The judge ruled that he would remain in custody based on the facts that Heinz left the scene after the road rage incident, has a prior conviction for violating a court order and two prior failures to appear. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 31.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom