NEW MILFORD — A man was found fatally stabbed inside a Bergen County home early Thursday morning.

The discovery was made by New Milford police who had been called before 3 a.m. to check on the home on River Road.

Police said the man, who was not alone, had been stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that some of the stab wounds were in the victim's neck.

Prosecutor: No danger to the public

Musella did not disclose details about the other man at the residence. ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported the second man did not suffer any serious medical injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

New Milford police said the homicide was an isolated incident with no threat to the public or the surrounding area.

