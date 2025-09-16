🚨 NJ mom shot in face during accused road rage by actor with Sopranos role

GALLOWAY — A single mother is facing blindness after being involved in a road-rage shooting where a "Sopranos" and video game actor is accused of shooting her.

According to investigators, Maritza Arias-Galva told police that a driver who had pulled ahead of her as they drove toward the entrance of Stockton University called her a "bitch," a "motherf----r" and threatened to kill her when they were stopped at a red light.

Ernest Heinz then reached for a "small and black" handgun and fired a shot, which struck her in the nose, police said. He then drove into the Stockton campus.

The university went on lockdown while police searched for Heinz. He was found near his home in Port Republic.

In a GoFundMe campaign page, Arias-Galva says Heinz tried to ram her car twice and described him as “consumed by rage because I am a Hispanic woman." She was on her way to pick up her daughter at her bus stop.

"I screamed for help and poured water on my face, fighting to stay conscious so I could identify my attacker to the police and ensure my daughter's safety," Arias-Galva said on GoFundMe. "My face is severely injured, and I've undergone surgery on my right eye. I'm waiting to see if my vision will return. Despite everything, I'm thankful to be alive. I believe God was watching over me and spared my life."

Community rallies with GoFundMe for single mother

Campaign organizer Yossie Rivera said Arias-Galva is a single mom who works two jobs to support her children.

"She is the kind of person who always puts others first, and now she needs our help more than ever," Rivera said on the GoFundMe page. "He faces mounting medical bills, legal fees, and the everyday expenses of raising a family. The trauma she experienced has left deep scars, both emotionally and physically, and she now faces the daunting task of healing and rebuilding her life."

Actor faces judge in NJ shooting case

Heinz made his first court appearance on Friday and has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

