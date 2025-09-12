🎭 Actor with roles in J. Edgar and The Sopranos accused of shooting woman in the face during a road rage incident near Stockton University

🚨 Stockton campus was placed on lockdown as police searched for suspect’s vehicle before his arrest in Port Republic

🔫 Ernest W. Heinz, 46, faces charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and multiple weapons offenses

GALLOWAY — A road-rage shooting involving a Hollywood actor led to a lockdown of Stockton University on Thursday.

Road rage escalates to gunfire near Stockton University

Galloway police said Maritza Arias-Galva called 911 to report she had been shot in the face by a man behind the wheel of another car while driving that turned onto Vera King Ferris Drive which leads into the Stockton campus.

According to the affidavit in the case, Arias-Galva told police that the driver pulled ahead of her as they drove towards the entrance to Stockton. When they were both stopped for a red light the driver called her a "bitch," a "motherf----r" and threatened to kill her. He then reached for a "small and black" handgun and fired a shot which struck her. A spent shell was later found on the street.

Arias-Galva told policewas shot in the nose. An officer in the affidavit said her cheek was also swollen to the point where her right eye was also nearly closed. She was taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, City Division (Atlantic City) and was in stable condition as of Friday morning.

The affidavit does not say why the driver, determined to be Ernest W. Heinz, 46, of Port Republic shot at Arias-Galva

Actor with roles in 'J. Edgar' and 'The Sopranos' arrested

The younger Heinz was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at a home approximately six miles away in the Blue Herron Pines Development in Port Richmond.

Investigators found the white SUV to be registered to Jackie L. Heinz, Ernest's mother, with whom he lives on Blakes Lane. She told police that her son took the Honda out after she relieved him from caring for his ill father, who is also named Ernest.

The gun was a Sig Sauer .380 caliber, one of seven registered to Ernest Heinz Sr.

Heinz was charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Heinz's biggest role was as a jury foreman in the 2011 movie "J Edgar" starring Leonardo DiCaprio. He also played Isaac Newton in the TV show "The Nostradamus Effect" and an uncredited role as a thief during the first season of "The Sopranos."

Stockton University locked down after shooting

The Stockton campus was put on lockdown as police were unable to locate Heinz's white Honda SUV. Classes resumed at Stockton on Friday morning.

