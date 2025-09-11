🚨A shelter-in-place at Stockton University was lifted late Thursday afternoon

🚨It is in connection to suspects in an off campus shooting

🚨All activities on all Stockton campuses were cancelled for Thursday

GALLOWAY — A Stockton University campus was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon. The school also canceled classes and activities for the rest of the day.

The first alert was sent by campus police at 1:19 p.m. advising all to seek shelter indoors and to remain in place. The alert was lifted at 4:15 p.m. and a regular schedule of classes will resume on Friday, according to the university website.

Officials said an increased police presence will remain on campus and shuttle operations would resume. Campus dining will be available after 5 p.m. If was not disclosed if the shooting suspects had been apprehended.

ALSO READ: NJ man charged in vandalism of Philadelphia Jewish museum

Map shows location of Stocktown University, Jimmie Leeds Road and Redwood Road in Galloway Map shows location of Stocktown University, Jimmie Leeds Road and Redwood Road in Galloway (Canva/Google Maps) loading...

Suspects drive onto campus

The school said that Galloway police are looking for two suspects in a white sedan involved in an off-campus shooting that left one person injured.

The passenger is a white male with a green shirt and long blond hair. A description of the driver was not disclosed. The vehicle turned onto Vera King Farris Drive from Jimmie Leeds Road and headed north through the campus and has not been located.

Chris Coleman contributed to this report

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom