Parents of some students in the Haddonfield School District say they are considering a lawsuit against a restaurant owner after he accused several teenagers of 'celebrating' the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Chris Maynes owns the Whole Hog Café in Cherry Hill. On Wednesday night, he posted on Facebook about how his child was horrified by the shooting of Charlie Kirk and claimed it was made worse "as several HMHS (Haddonfield Memorial High School) students celebrated the murder while passing a phone around in glee as they watched the horrific shooting."

He then listed some of the named of students he claimed were celebrating Kirk's death and the message, "I don’t care that I’m putting these names out there because if your kids are associated with them, you might want to have them keep some distance, because these are obviously some very misguided teens. I hope their parents are proud of what they have raised."

Maynes since edited the post to remove the names, but one parent told NJ.com "the damage had already been done."

In school Thursday morning, everyone knew who had been named in that since-edited post, the parent said, and some students left school in tears.

As of Tuesday morning, it appears Maynes has removed the post entirely and restricted access to his personal Facebook page.

Screenshots of the original post have been appearing on reddit, with the student names hidden.

Is there anything the parents can do?

Some parents complained to the school, others contacted police and others responded on social media claiming no one was celebrating Kirk's death.

At least one parent says they are contacting a lawyer and may file a lawsuit against Maynes for the damage his post has done to mental health of the children he named.

It does not appear that any criminal laws have been broken, and a lawsuit may be the only recourse.

At Haddonfield Memorial High School, Principal Tammy McHale and other school officials met with the students involved and with parents.

McHale told NJ.com they have received no evidence of a celebration of Charlie Kirk's death.

The school, she says, is "providing support both for those who hold differing perspectives on Charlie Kirk and for the students who were unfortunately named without the benefit of an investigation."

As for the restaurant owner, Maynes has not made any public comment on the issue. His restaurant is receiving bad reviews on Yelp that mention his social media posts.

