🔴 Hammonton police sergeant is accused of stealing meth and oxycodone.

🔴 Charges include official misconduct, theft, evidence tampering, and obstruction.

🔴 Once a public-facing K9 officer, he now faces a dramatic fall from grace.

HAMMONTON — A police sergeant accused of stealing meth from evidence has been indicted on several charges, according to authorities.

Sgt. Robert Zbikowski, 47, of Hammonton, was the evidence custodian for his local police department, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. He's accused of using that position to steal meth and oxycodone from the evidence locker from October 2023 through February 2024.

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Zbikowski was suspended after he failed a routine drug screening in February 2024, prosecutors said.

On April 1, Zbikowski was indicted on several charges, including second-degree official misconduct, second-degree pattern of official misconduct, third-degree theft, fourth-degree evidence tampering, and fourth-degree obstruction.

A private attorney listed for the police sergeant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officer Zbikowski in 2011 (Hammonton Police Department via Facebook) Officer Zbikowski in 2011 (Hammonton Police Department via Facebook) loading...

Who is former Sgt. Robert Zbikowski?

Zbikowski had been with the Hammonton police for more than a decade before he was promoted to sergeant in 2023, according to social media posts.

In May 2011, Zbikowski and his K9 partner Chase both graduated from the Atlantic County Police Training Center. Chase was donated to the Hammonton Police Department in 2010 and stayed by Zbikowski's side for nearly 12 years until he retired. The police dog died on Jan. 7th, 2023.

Photos posted over the years on the Hammonton police Facebook page show that Zbikowski and Chase were a public-facing duo. They frequently attended school and community events.

In 2019, Zbikowski and Chase were the face of a warning to drug dealers. A Cadillac seized from a drug dealer was refit and added to the police department's fleet. It was adorned with K9 Chase's name and badge number.

Rober Zbikowski with the late K9 Chase in front of a seized Cadillac (Hammonton Police Department via Facebook) Rober Zbikowski with the late K9 Chase in front of a seized Cadillac (Hammonton Police Department via Facebook) loading...

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