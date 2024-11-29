🔶 Police Sgt. faces charges

🔶Accused of stealing drugs from evidence

🔶Case opened after failed drug test

A detective sergeant with the Hammonton police force was facing a number of charges on Friday, accused of stealing drugs from the department’s evidence room.

Robert Zbikowski, from Hammonton, was charged with second-degree counts of official misconduct and crime of pattern of official misconduct, third-degree theft by unlawful taking, and fourth-degree counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and obstruction of administration of law.

Sometime this year, the 45-year-old Zbikowski failed a drug test, testing positive for methamphetamine, at which point his department contacted the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators found Zbikowski had allegedly tampered with and taken drugs, including methamphetamine and oxycodone, from the Hammonton Police Department’s evidence room.

The Professional Standards and Accountability Unit of the prosecutor’s office was leading the investigation.

Zbikowski was promoted to the rank of sergeant nearly a year ago in January 2023.

His status with the force in light of his case was not immediately clear on Friday.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or submit a tip on the Prosecutor’s Office Website.

Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

