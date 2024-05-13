NJ man gets run over by car as he’s being helped after first crash

🚨 The motorcyclist first lost control of his bike in front of Story Book Land

🚨 As a witness called police the motorcyclist was struck by a car

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A witness reporting a motorcycle crash watched the biker then get run over in front of Land late Saturday night.

James Geloso, 58, of Pittman, lost control of his motorcycle around 11:45 p.m. on Black Horse Pike, drove on the center median and hit a sign support causing the motorcycle to fall on its side, according to Egg Harbor Township police.

As a pedestrian called to report Geloso lying in a travel lane, a Cadillac XTS driven by Thomas Langford, 63, of Egg Harbor Township, hit the man and the motorcycle.

Geloso was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALSO READ: House destroyed after sound of explosion

Map shows location of Storybook Land on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township Map shows location of Storybook Land on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township (Canva) loading...

"We will miss him and love him incredibly"

According to Geloso's Facebook page, he was a carpenter.

"We will miss him and love him incredibly, remembering all the laughs and smiles he gave us," a family member posted on Facebook.

No charges have been filed as police investigate the crash. Police asked any other witnesses to call them at 609-926-2661.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Trump's 2024 Wildwood, NJ rally draws massive crowds Donald Trump drew thousands of spectators and supporters to Wildwood for a beachfront rally on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Check out the crowds and spectacle. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5