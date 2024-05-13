NJ man gets run over by car as he’s being helped after first crash
🚨 The motorcyclist first lost control of his bike in front of Story Book Land
🚨 As a witness called police the motorcyclist was struck by a car
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A witness reporting a motorcycle crash watched the biker then get run over in front of Land late Saturday night.
James Geloso, 58, of Pittman, lost control of his motorcycle around 11:45 p.m. on Black Horse Pike, drove on the center median and hit a sign support causing the motorcycle to fall on its side, according to Egg Harbor Township police.
As a pedestrian called to report Geloso lying in a travel lane, a Cadillac XTS driven by Thomas Langford, 63, of Egg Harbor Township, hit the man and the motorcycle.
Geloso was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALSO READ: House destroyed after sound of explosion
"We will miss him and love him incredibly"
According to Geloso's Facebook page, he was a carpenter.
"We will miss him and love him incredibly, remembering all the laughs and smiles he gave us," a family member posted on Facebook.
No charges have been filed as police investigate the crash. Police asked any other witnesses to call them at 609-926-2661.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Trump's 2024 Wildwood, NJ rally draws massive crowds
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
NJ schools that made the most calls to police
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Best SAT scores in every NJ county
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia/Sergio Bichao