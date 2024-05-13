House destroyed after sound of explosion in Commercial Township, NJ

🔥 Aerial footage shows one side of the house taking most of the damage

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP — Fire officials believe a house exploded into flames before dawn Monday morning, the third such incident in the past two weeks.

A house on Battle Lane in Commercial Township went up in flames following an explosion around 5 a.m., an unnamed fire official told NBC Philadelphia. Aerial video shows one side of the house taking most of the damage with debris scattered all around.

A resident several blocks away said they felt his house shake.

One person was transported via medical helicopter from the scene, according to NBC Philadelphia.

State Police, which provides police services to Commercial Township, did not immediately respond early Monday morning to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Third structure explosion this month

Retired Newark police detective Kevin Gilbert, 62, of South River, was pronounced dead after his house on Continental Court exploded on May 3. The explosion obliterated the house and sent debris flying through the neighborhood.

A GoFundMe page to assist his family has raised nearly $112,000 in donations.

An explosion rocked Superior Signal Company in Old Bridge on May 1 that injured five people and killed Eileen Marco, 73, of South River. She was the mother of three, grandmother of two and great-grandmother of two.

The causes of all three incidents remain under investigation.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information

