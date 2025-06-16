⚠ A potential rabies exposure involves kittens in Cumberland County

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP — The Cumberland County Health Department has issued a warning about a potential rabies exposure involving a litter of kittens.

County health officials say a recent investigation has confirmed that one of the kittens from the North Avenue block near Main Street in the Port Norris section of Commercial Township has tested positive for the fatal disease.

The warning comes after the other kittens from the same litter with the positive rabies test have already been given away to people in the community.

The kittens may need to be monitored for rabies symptoms, health officials warned. Individuals and other pets that may have been in contact with the sick kitten should be checked for potential rabies exposure.

If you or someone you know has recently received a kitten from the North Avenue area, please contact the Cumberland County Health Department immediately.

Rabies is extremely serious and can be deadly. But it’s 100% preventable if treated early. Public cooperation is very important during this time, so take action and stay safe, county health officials said.

