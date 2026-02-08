For as long as I can remember, Route 55 has felt like a promise that was never quite kept.

The unfinished Route 55 and South Jersey’s long memory

The history is pretty well known if you’ve spent any real time driving the South Jersey shore. Route 55 was designed decades ago to be a true expressway into Cape May County, a straight shot that would eventually link up cleanly with the Garden State Parkway. The idea made sense: move seasonal traffic efficiently, support a tourism-based economy, and give the region a safer evacuation route when storms threaten. But somewhere along the way, the road just… stopped. Environmental concerns, especially the protection of the Pinelands, political resistance, and funding priorities all combined to leave Route 55 unfinished. What we got instead was a freeway that suddenly isn’t one anymore.

Anyone who loves Cape May County — from Sea Isle all the way down to Cape May — knows exactly what I’m talking about. You’re cruising south on 55, feeling good, making time, and then boom: the sign. Freeway ends. Four lanes become two. Welcome to Route 47.

Route 47 vs. Route 347: a summer traffic ritual

And then comes that familiar internal debate: do I stay on 47, or do I slide over to 347? Common sense — and your GPS — usually tells you to take 347. It’s newer, it’s a bypass, it feels like the smarter move. Except it’s not always smart. Most summer days it’s pretty much stop-and-go all the way down into the Cape anyway. Locals know the pain. Visitors learn it quickly. And every season, thousands of cars funnel through roads that were never meant to handle this kind of volume.

The light at the end of Route 55, worth the stop and go! | photo by EJ The light at the end of Route 55, worth the stop and go! | photo by EJ loading...

Why finishing Route 55 is back in the conversation

That’s why it caught my attention — and honestly encouraged me — to see headlines recently about Route 55 being discussed again at a transportation conference in Ocean City. For the first time in a while, state officials openly acknowledged that maybe, just maybe, killing the project outright deserves another look. With a new administration, a new DOT commissioner nominee, and South Jersey leaders pushing back on decades of being “the barrel” while money flows north, the conversation feels different.

The argument for finishing Route 55 hasn’t changed much. Extending it would bypass the bottlenecks entirely and connect directly to the Parkway. It would support an economy that lives and dies by seasonal visitors. And in an era of extreme weather, evacuation matters. A lot. Cape May County is one of the hardest places in the country to evacuate, and relying on two parallel roads that can both flood is not exactly a comforting plan.

Pinelands protection, overdevelopment fears and the political reality

Of course, the opposition is just as loud — maybe louder on social media. You see comments warning about destroying protected Pinelands, encouraging more overdevelopment, and changing the character of the region forever. Some locals don’t want 55 completed at all. They hate the traffic, sure, but they hate the idea of becoming a permanent pass-through even more.

I get both sides. I love the Pinelands too. They’re part of what makes South Jersey special. But infrastructure matters, especially when safety and economic survival are on the line.

That said, let’s be honest. As these discussions flare up again, the reality probably hasn’t changed. Route 55 will almost certainly never be completed in our lifetime. So for now — and for the foreseeable future — shore visitors will keep following their GPS down those not-so-secret shortcuts. And locals will keep gritting their teeth, stuck between not wanting the traffic… and not wanting Route 55 finished either.

12 unconventional winter adventures at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Judi Franco





