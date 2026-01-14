🚨 The NTSB says two choppers were flying side-by-side just before a mid-air collision

HAMMONTON — A preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board has determined that the two helicopters that collided in mid-air on Dec. 28 were flying parallel to each other before crashing.

The helicopters, an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C, crashed after the 10-minute flight from Vineland to Hammonton earlier in the morning, according to FlightAware.com.

Only the pilots, Michael Greenberg, 71, of Sewell and Kenneth L. Kirsch, 65, of Carneys Point, were on board. The report confirms eyewitness reports that said they were flying very close.

Witness video captures violent impact and fire

After coming in contact with each other, one of the choppers is seen on video falling to the ground. There was substantial damage to the fuselage, tail cone, tail rotor, and main rotor, but no sign of fire. The other chopper pitched upward before spinning clockwise and then falling rapidly. It caught fire when it hit the ground.

Investigators found paint chips matching colors from both helicopters on the main and tail rotar blades in the 1,211-foot-long debris field.

The helicopters went down in a field 1.5 miles southwest of Hammonton Airport.

The NTSB's investigation is ongoing.

