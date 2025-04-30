Jersey Shore restaurant named one of the best in the nation
If you’re in Cape May anytime soon, you need to check out The Lobster House.
This isn’t just a personal recommendation, it’s also based on the latest ranking of the best waterfront restaurants from USA Today.
The Lobster House in Cape May was just ranked as one of the best waterfront restaurants in the country.
Known for its great food, dockside bar, and occasional live music, the restaurant attracts both locals and visitors.
The Lobster House
USA Today describes the restaurant as:
a legendary Jersey Shore restaurant that offers picturesque views of Cape May Harbor.
Renowned for their whole lobsters and signature seafood pasta, this beloved institution embraces a casual yet festive vibe, ideal for seafood aficionados of all ages.
With a bustling dockside bar and occasional live music, this restaurant is known to attract locals and visitors from far and wide.
They’re open daily for lunch and dinner year-round, and they feature five dining rooms and a full bar. I should warn you that they don't take reservations.
Best restaurants in Cape May
I had the pleasure of dining there a few years ago, and I have to say: it did not disappoint. They fry great calamari. So I’m totally on board with USA Today’s decision.
The atmosphere is fantastic, and the waterfront setting is incredible. Oh - and then there’s the excellent food.
The Lobster House is located at 906 Schellengers Landing Rd.., Cape May, NJ
The Lobster House also has a Fish Market attached. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., visitors can purchase fresh seafood and some of restaurant’s prepared specialties.
Treat yourself to a good meal at The Lobster House!
