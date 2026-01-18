Strathmere, that quiet stretch of sand tucked between the summer bustle of Ocean City and the constant celebrations of Sea Isle City, has long been held in place by its dunes and the natural vegetation that clings to them — weeds that bind the sand and fight erosion. It’s ironic, really, that now the mayor of Upper Township wants weed to help rebuild the beach itself.

Cannabis tax revenue proposed to fund Strathmere beach replenishment

Upper Township officials recently introduced ordinances to allow cannabis dispensaries and earmark a portion of the tax revenue from those sales to shore up eroded beaches like the ones at Strathmere.

Hurricanes and nor’easters batter Strathmere’s fragile dunes

The town is facing a tough reality: repeated storms have battered Strathmere’s dunes and beach, weakening the natural defenses that made this place special. Last year alone, Hurricane Erin churned rough surf and significant erosion from August 18–22, even though the storm stayed offshore. In late September and early October, Hurricane Imelda and Humberto generated large waves and rip currents that contributed to challenging conditions. Then came the Columbus Day Nor’easter on October 11–13, which caused major beach and dune erosion and led local officials to declare a state of emergency. These weren’t minor events — they carved cliffs into the dunes and left parts of the shoreline vulnerable.

Upper Township looks to weed money as federal aid falls short

With scant federal support and limited state assistance, Upper Township is trying to be creative. Mayor Curtis Corson said officials estimate about $240,000 per year could come from a 2 percent local tax on cannabis sales, with roughly one-third — about $70,000 — dedicated specifically to a beach replenishment fund. That’s not a massive windfall, but every dollar counts when you’re up against the ocean.

Some people might raise an eyebrow at the idea of linking cannabis tax revenue to coastal restoration, but it makes more sense than you’d think. The proposed dispensary zone runs along Roosevelt Boulevard near the Garden State Parkway interchange — right where the road crosses marshland just outside the Ocean City limits. That area has long been a commercial corridor with liquor stores and bars well outside residential neighborhoods, generations-old businesses that have coexisted with traffic and tourism. Placing dispensaries there feels logical: it’s a non-residential stretch where people traveling into the shore might stop, just as they already do for adult beverages.

Why cannabis dispensaries near Ocean City make sense

And let’s be honest: studies and public health data show that alcohol is far more dangerous than cannabis. Alcohol contributes to far more deaths annually through liver disease, accidents, violence, and overdoses. It’s strongly linked to addiction, domestic violence, sexual assault, and fatal drunk-driving crashes. Meanwhile, cannabis has never caused a documented fatal overdose by itself. Somewhere in all this, we’ve built a huge cultural tolerance for booze while stigmatizing weed — even though the risks are demonstrably lower. That dynamic makes Upper Township’s proposal feel almost overdue.

Some may worry about having dispensaries near a beach town, but that same Roosevelt Boulevard corridor already supports businesses that sell alcohol and draw travelers. Ocean City itself bars both alcohol and cannabis sales within its borders, so placing dispensaries just outside those limits means the town captures the tax revenue without affecting the residential or core tourist areas. That’s smart land-use planning.

Strathmere is a special place. Nestled between the summer bustle of Ocean City and Sea Isle City is a very peaceful and beautiful beach that deserves to be rebuilt and cared for. Given the lack of support from the federal government and the limited help from the state, the mayor’s idea of using tax funds from cannabis sales to help fortify and replenish our shoreline is, frankly, brilliant.

Here’s to seeing those deep sandy beaches in the summer of 2026 restored and stronger than ever — nourished by nature’s own dune grasses and, yes, a little boost from weed, too.