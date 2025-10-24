🌀Hurricane Erin and a powerful nor’easter devastated Jersey Shore beaches

🌀Ocean City declares an 'erosion emergency' to fund replenishment

🌀Council members are concerned about further damage from future storms

OCEAN CITY — The City Council has declared an erosion emergency at its beaches from the impact of Hurricane Erin in August and the nor'easter at the beginning of October.

The category 5 hurricane never made landfall in the United States but had a serious impact on the shore in Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties, according to a report by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Huge waves that reached 12 feet crashed onto beaches, while high tide flooded streets. North Wildwood, Avalon, Strathmere, Ocean City, Atlantic City, Holgate, and Beach Haven were found to have suffered "noteworthy erosion."

The nor'easter in October impacted much of the same area with gale-force winds, beach erosion and 18-foot swells. New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the top rainfall was in Ocean County, where 4 inches fell, and the highest wind gust was 62 mph at Island Beach State Park. Coastal flooding was as bad as expected, with the high tide on Oct. 15 one of the top 5 highest crests ever recorded at tide gauges all around the Barnegat and Manahawkin bays.

ALSO READ: Cranbury farm saved after housing fight

Erosion at Jacqueline Ave in Holgate on Aug. 22, 2025 (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) Erosion at Jacqueline Ave in Holgate on Aug. 22, 2025 (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

Ocean City sounds alarm on dune loss and flooding threats

The City of Ocean City Council unanimously approved a resolution calling for immediate state and federal legislative action to deal with "critical and accelerating beach erosion, including significant dune loss, destruction of protective berms, and threats to both public and private property," according to CBS Philadelphia coverage of the meeting.

The resolution also stated that the city does not have the funds to replenish the beach and dunes or take long-term preventative measures.

ALSO READ: NJ sees big drop in gas prices only to see them spike again

Beach erosion in Ocean City, NJ Beach erosion in Ocean City, NJ (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media) loading...

Funding fight erupts in Congress over coastal protection money

Mayor Jay Gillian told the meeting that U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, was working on legislation to permanently provide funding for replenishment, according to OCNJDaily.com meeting coverage.

A spending plan reduced $200 million down to $60 million, according to U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District. Van Drew pushed back against Pallone’s claims, insisting that South Jersey’s beaches are not losing federal dollars. He pointed to meetings with mayors, the Army Corps, and the state Department of Environmental Protection to secure both immediate and long-term coastal protections.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom