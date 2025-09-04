💲An appropriations bill would cut spending on beach replenishment

Jersey Shore communities could face significant cuts to federal funding for beach replenishment projects, a move that local leaders warn could increase the risk to homes and businesses from storms and erosion.

A spending plan before Congress would slash funding for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects, including those that maintain and protect the Jersey Shore, from $200 million down to $60 million, according to U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, who called the legislation "one of the worst energy and water appropriations bills.”

The action in Washington comes after many Jersey Shore beaches were eaten away by heavy waves from Hurricane Erin. The storm did not make a direct impact on the U.S. mainland but days of pounding surf caused serious damage to beaches just before the Labor Day weekend.

Beach replenishment not a luxury

Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill for Fiscal Year 2026, known as H.R. 4553, provides funding for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers civil works projects, including those in New Jersey.

During a speech on the House floor on Wednesday, Pallone argued that beach replenishment and protection projects aren't luxuries but lifelines for the Jersey Shore. The projects are to protect homes, businesses and the public infrastructure and not just for vacationers, the Democrat argued.

"It hurts our constituents by increasing their energy costs, as so many are already seeing huge hikes to their bills. It weakens our national security, and it undermines the critical work that the Army Corps of Engineers does to keep our coastal communities safe," Pallone said.

After debate about several additional amendments, the bill was left as "unfinished business" and no vote was taken.

Van Drew disagrees with Pallone's contention

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, pushed back against Pallone’s claims, insisting that South Jersey’s beaches are not losing federal dollars. He pointed to recent meetings with mayors, the Army Corps, and the state Department of Environmental Protection to secure both immediate and long-term coastal protections.

“In the long term, I will be introducing legislation to make sure there is permanent and reliable funding for beach projects all across the country,” Van Drew said, adding that he is also pressing the dredging industry to lower costs. He emphasized that record levels of funding have already been delivered to the shore, promising: “I will always fight to protect our beaches, our towns, and our families here at the Jersey Shore.”

"We have delivered record levels of funding for our shore, and I expect that success to continue. My promise is the same as it has always been — I will always fight to protect our beaches, our towns, and our families here at the Jersey Shore," Van Drew said.

