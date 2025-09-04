🌊 The heroic actions of an off-duty NJ police chief saved a woman's life

LEBANON TOWNSHIP — The Lebanon Township Chief of Police is being recognized as a true hero by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office for his extraordinary actions while off duty last month.

On Aug. 17, Chief Jason Cronce was off-duty when he saw a woman in distress in the water on the Delaware River.

The woman had been tubing on the river when she encountered rapids and collided with an overhanging tree. That caused her to flip off the tube into the river, where she got caught under the tree, and trapped under water due to the strong current.

Without any hesitation, Cronce went into the water and pulled the woman to safety, ensuring she did not drown.

“This was an extraordinary act of courage. Chief Cronce’s selflessness and swift response reflect the very best of public service and a deep commitment to protecting the lives of others,” Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

The unidentified woman is recovering thanks to Cronce’s actions. Robeson said his actions serve as a reminder of the critical role law enforcement plays in safeguarding communities, both on and off duty.

